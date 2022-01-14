'Scream 5': Is There A Post-credits Scene In The 2022 Meta Slasher Flick? Read

As the horror film Scream five is released in theatres in the UK and US today, fans have flocked to the cinema halls to witness the highly anticipated film. Helmed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not fame), this movie updates the Scream saga for a modern audience while also going back to basics. Diving into the plotline, we’ve got some spoilers for the fans.

The Scream franchise released its first film in 1996, followed by several sequels that continued its meta-commentary and self-referential aspects. The latest release marks the fifth outing in the film series that has spanned three decades to become one of the most influential horror franchises in history. Now, we have finally caught hold of the ghost face killer, and beware, we are about to reveal it.

Scream 5 ending explained

So hold on to your breath and the big question that arises about Who’s the killer in Scream 5? Is finally being answered. Twenty-five years following the original Woodsboro murders committed by Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) and Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard), the Ghostface killer returns with eyes on a host of new victims Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her younger sister Tara (Jenna Ortega).

Just like in the original, there are two Ghostface killers here. The first is Jack Quaid’s character Richie Kirsch, boyfriend to our main heroine, Sam Carpenter, who is played by Melissa Barrera. It just so happens that Sam is revealed to be the secret daughter of Billy Loomis, the original Ghostface killer… or one of the original Ghostface killers, actually. The lesson here? Always look at the love interest!

Does Scream 5 have a post-credit scene?

The latest instalment does not have an after-credits scene at all. The fact that 2022’s film doesn’t have a post-credits tag is in line with the four previous films in the franchise, none of which included any additional scenes following the ending. The choice to just roll the credits is like opting for the traditional route by the makers. It would have become strange if the makers had suddenly decided to include something that has served no purpose in the franchise at large.

The latest instalment features Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Roger L. Jackson reprising their roles from previous instalments. Newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid will also be joining the cast. The official synopsis of Scream 5 reads: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past."

IMAGE: Instagram/ScreamMovie/Twitter/Filmyupdate