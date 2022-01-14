'Scream 5' Spoilers: Who Dies And Who Survives In Latest Installment Of Slasher Film?

Scream has been thrilling and scaring audiences for the past 25 years. After a gap of 10 years, and the first without late Wes Craven, the director of the four previous installments, the slasher story starring Courteney Cox, Never Campbell is back. The plot of Scream centers around mysterious murders, the emergence of a Ghostface, the piecing together of the sequences, the efforts to find the killer, the links to the deaths and the final motive of the killers.

The fifth installment of the franchise is not any different. There are unexpected murders, unsuspecting characters, clues and an action-packed climax in this too. For those wishing to read the spoilers, here's all that happens in Scream 5.

Alert: Spoilers ahead

Scream 5 spoilers: Ending of latest slasher film explained

The plot is set 25 years after the famous Woodsboro murders by Ghostface killers Billy Loomis and Stu Macher (Scream 1).

There is a familiar occurrence from the franchise when Tara Carpenter, who is messaging her friend Amber Freeman, receives a call from a man talking about horror movies. He then asks her to answers questions correctly to save Amber's life. When she gets one wrong, a Ghostface then arrives at Tara's home and attacks her, leaving her injured.

Tara's sister Sam and her boyfriend Richie Kirsch are informed about the attack on Tara by Wes Hicks, and the duo decides to come back to Woodsboro. They meet Wes Hicks and his mother, the Sheriff Judy Hicks, who is questioning the group, also consisting of Amber, Chad Meeks-Martin, Mindy Meeks-Martin and Liv McKenzie.

Sam and Richie then visit Tara at the hospital, offering to stay with her till she recovers. Later, it is revealed that Sam is the daughter of Billy Loomis, after she suffers a vision of the killer, and that it was the reason why she had left Woodsboro. The Ghostface then murders Liv's boyfriend Vince Schneider. Sam and Richie visit local deputy, Dewey Riley, who has been linked to all the cases related to the Woodsboro murders, to help solve the murder.

However, it emerges that he has split from Gale Weathers and not in the best shape following the separation. He declines their plea for help and asks them to leave. He, however, informs, Sidney Prescott, who has been at the centre of numerous crimes since the Woodboro murders, and his ex-wife Gale, to help out.

He then changes his mind, and informs all the teens the story of the Woodsboro murders, while trying to find a link to the recent murders. It then emrges that Vince was Bill's nephew. As the needle of suspicion moves towards Sam, she gets angry when confronted about it and storms off.

Later, Wes and her mother Judi are killed by the Ghostface. Sam, Dewey and Gale then learn that Tara could be the next in line to be attacked, and that turns out to be right when Tara and Richie are attacked by the Ghostface at the hospital. Dewey attacks Ghostface in order to stop the killer but gets killed in the confrontation.

Sidney and Gale then approach Sam to help them out to find the killer, but she refuses. Sidney then puts a tracker on Richie's car and the duo follows them to reach Amber's residence. There, they learn that the house belonged to Stu, one of the Woodsboro killers.

A party is underway at the venue in memory of Wes, where Ghostface appears and attacks Liv and Mindy. As the finger points to each other on who is the killer, Amber reveals that she is a Ghostface, and then kills Liv.

Amber then tries to kill Gale, but she survives. At the other end, Sidney tries to stop Ghostface but the latter attacks Richie. However, it is then revealed that Richie is the other Ghostface, and has partnered with Amber in the conspiracy, before attacking Sam.

Amber and Richie then reveal their motive behind the killings, sharing their effort to revive the Stab movie franchise, based on the Woodsboro murders. They wished to be the source material for the revival of the franchise. Amber then attempts to catch hold of Tara, but Sam unties her.

Sam later kills Richie and Tara then kills Amber. Apart from the seniors, Sidney and Gale, Tara, Mindy, Chad and Sam are alive in the end, as Gale plans to pen a tribute for Dewey.