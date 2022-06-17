'Scream 6': Post Neve Campbell's Exit, Franchise Adds Jack Champion And Others To Cast

Neve Campbell was recently in the news after she announced her exit from the much-loved franchise, Scream, in which she played the role of Sidney Prescott for 25 years. The upcoming film of the franchise is in development – Scream 6 – which is scheduled to release in March 2023. After Neve Campbell's exit, who will now comprise the new Scream cast?

Scream 6 cast

A recent report by Deadline stated that Scream was all set to welcome four new stars to its franchise. The Avatar: The Way of Water actor Jack Champion is all set to play a pivotal role in the film, and will be joined by an ensemble cast. She-Hulk star Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato, known for her role in Sons of Anarchy, and Devyn Nekoda, who was recently featured in Sneakerella and others, will be seen sharing space in the upcoming film. Although the details about their roles in Scream 6 are still under wraps, fans can't wait to see the new stars working together to create thrills and chills again.

Avatar 2 actor Jack Champion took to his Instagram account to confirm the news and mentioned it was 'surreal' to be part of the franchise. He called himself a 'huge fan' of the films and mentioned he was 'grateful and excited' to be part of the movie. Other stars also shared the exciting news online and expressed how 'grateful' they were to be part of the franchise.

Why did Neve Campbell quit the Scream franchise?

In a recent conversation with Variety, the actor revealed that she would not be returning to the franchise over a pay dispute. She mentioned it was a 'difficult decision', but she believed that the 'offer did not equate to the value' she brought to the franchise over the years. She said, "Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you"