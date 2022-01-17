'Scream' Competes With 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' At Box Office; Check Weekend Collection

K-drama Scream has been receiving popularity over the weekend and has become the box-office’s top earner this weekend. The Scream franchise released its first film in 1996, followed by several sequels that continued its meta-commentary and self-referential aspects. The latest release marks the fifth outing in the film series that has spanned three decades to become one of the most influential horror franchises in history. The film’s rising popularity and collection has surpassed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while the web slinger's latest blockbuster is on track to earn $700 million at the domestic box office, its fifth-weekend numbers fell short for the Scream. Scream minted $30.6 million over the weekend while Spider-Man earned $26 million. The film’s amazing numbers on the box office also show an impressive take for a movie released during the COVID-19 pandemic and a surge of its Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, Scream currently leads the chart in the horror category for the beginning of 2022, though it comparatively staggers when compared alongside other horror movies released within the last few months including Halloween Kills that was released in theatres in October 2020 and had raked in $50 million for the whole weekend, despite simultaneously being available to stream on Peacock at the time.

The latest instalment features Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, and Roger L. Jackson reprising their roles from previous instalments. Newcomers like Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid will also be joining the cast. The official synopsis of Scream 5 reads: "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past." The horror drama was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Both Scream and Spider-Man: No Way Home are now available exclusively in theatres.

No Way Home grossed $20.8 million in its fifth weekend of release. Sony Pictures predicts that with another $5.2 million on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, No Way Home will reach a domestic cumulative total of $703.9 million Monday, edging Black Panther and moving into fourth place all-time. That puts it behind only Avatar ($760 million), Avengers: Endgame($858 million), and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Globally, No Way Home has grossed $1.6 billion.

