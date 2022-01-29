'Scream' Makers Opens Up On Mystery Mother Character: 'definitely In The Script, But...'

The popular horror franchise Scream has been known to draw references to the original Woodsboro killings, as the new Ghostface with a new motive creates terror with the killings. The latest instalment of the franchise was no different.

Scream had a mention to the original Woodsboro killers, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher. One of the characters is shown as the daughter of the former, while the centre of the action takes place at the latter's old house.

While Billy's daughter had a part to play in this film, some seemed to have wondered if the late killer's wife could also be a part of the action. The directors have now shared that there were plans on bringing on the character's mother in this story, but the plan did not work out eventually.

Scream makers on character's mother & Billy's wife being a part of the film

Director duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, in an interview with Nerdist, stated that the mother of the character, revealed to be Billy's daughter, was 'definitely' a part of the script. Bettinelli-Olpin then shared that she did not make it to the final cut.

The filmmaker further added that they refrained from adding the mother's character as they felt that they were 'kind of opening the movie up too much'. Bettinelli-Olpin shared that the initial idea involving the mother was taking the focus of the story away from the sister-duo characters.

He then teased that there was an 'interesting story' regarding the character's mother, in other words, Billy's wife, which makes a likely possibility for any of the forthcoming instalments of the franchise.

Scream makes an impact at the box office

The fifth instalment of Scream marked the completion of 25 years of the franchise, and it was the first without Wes Craven, the director of all the previous instalments. The latest film was majorly appreciated and the movie has also performed remarkably well at the box office.

The film, starring, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Skeet Ulrich, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, is currently the highest-grossing film so far this year, with earnings of over $88 million across the world.