'Scream' Sequel In Development? Here's Everything You Need To Know

As the latest instalment of the 2022 American slasher film Scream was a massive success among the fans and critics, the makers have already planned a new film ahead. The makers recently issued a statement revealing the future plans to bring the sixth instalment of Scream. Read further ahead to know everything about the upcoming Scream movie series.

Written by Kevin Williamson, Scream is an American meta-horror slasher franchise that consists of five films, a television series, merchandise, and games. The first four films were directed by Wes Craven and the series has garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience and has even received numerous awards and accolades.

Is Scream 6 in Works?

According to the reports by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be directing the upcoming Scream movie while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will be writing the script. Spyglass and Paramount recently issued a joint statement saying that they couldn't wait for audiences to see what Radio Silence, writers Jamie & Guy and Project X had in store for our Woodsboro family and added how they were tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received their film.

On the other hand, Radio Silence also issued a statement revealing how excited they were to bring the new chapter in the Scream saga to life. It was also mentioned how it was a thrill of a lifetime to work with a wonderful and talented family of creators expertly built. “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime, and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life," the statement read.

Scream 5

The 2022 Scream movie was a direct sequel to the 2011 film and was directed by Radio Silence. The movie featured prominent actors namely Melissa Barrera as Samantha "Sam" Carpenter, Kyle Gallner as Vince Schneider, Mikey Madison as Amber Freeman, Dylan Minnette as Wes Hicks, Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, Jack Quaid as Richard "Richie" Kirsch, Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, etc.

Image: Instagram/@screammovies