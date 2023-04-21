Scream Star Hayden Panettiere Recalls Harrowing Time Dealing With Alcoholism

Hayden Panettiere recently opened up about her struggle with alcohol addiction. She previously admitted to abusing alcohol and subsequently becoming addicted to it. The Scream star revealed that she was diagnosed with jaundice, which led to her developing a whole host of other problems.

During a recent interview with Women's Health magazine, Panettiere revealed that she had yellow eyes, which is the most noticeable symptom of jaundice. As she suffered from jaundice, said the actor, she developed swelling around her face and went through severe hair loss. She said that she felt as though her body had told her, “Enough”.

“My body was like, ‘Enough,'” said the Remember the Titans actress, adding, “I had to go to a liver specialist. I was holding on to weight that wasn’t normally there. My hair was thin and coming out in clumps." She further said that she faced intense sleep deprivation, which in turn led to her worsening “motor skills,” and affected her overall health. The Scream actress spoke about her sudden tolerance to alcohol rising to the point that it became a problem. Her reason for turning to opioids and alcohol was post-natal depression after she gave birth to her daughter Kaya. Hayden admitted that antidepressants should have been her go-to choice, but she wasn't ready to stop drinking.



Hayden Pattiniere loses her brother

Back in February, Hayden Panettiere lost her 28-year-old brother Jansen Pattiniere. His death was due to heart ailments. In a statement from Panettiere’s family, it was revealed that the medical examiner also cited aortic value complications as part of Jansen’s cause of death.

Jansen was also an actor, just like Hayden. He appeared in several popular TV shows such as Even Stevens, Everybody Hates Chris and the popular AMC TV show The Walking Dead. His final appearance was marked by the 2022 romantic film Love and Love Not.