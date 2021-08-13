'Screw Your Freedom': Arnold Schwarzenegger Slams Anti-maskers, Calls Them 'schmucks'

Hollywood star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently slammed anti maskers and expressed disappointment with people not believing health experts about the ill effects of COVID-19. Arnold was frustrated with Americans prioritising their freedom over public health and called the anti-vaxxers 'schmucks', in a recent interview with CNN. The Terminator star further called out names to people who argue that their personal liberty is being obstructed by masking mandates, highlighting the importance of following public health protocols.

"There is a virus here. It kills people and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just think about, 'Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here'", he added.

Arnold Schwarzenegger slams anti-maskers

Expressing concerns over the rising COVID-19 cases in America, Schwarzenegger blamed it on the carelessness and ignorance of citizens. "You have the freedom to wear no mask -- but you know something? You're a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you," he mentioned.

The star further mentioned how every citizen needs to abide by some 'obligations and responsibilities'. "You cannot go and not put the mask on because when you breathe, you can infect someone else. And you can infect someone that then gets sick and may die," he said.

He further stressed that the guidelines and protocols are being released by health experts, who have studied the virus at length highlighting its grave effects. "There's no one that knows more about a bicep than I do because I studied this issue for 50 years and the same is also with the virus. The people out there, the experts, they study this year after year," he said.

Arnold has always been outspoken about the COVID-19 safety protocols. When California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order in June 2020 mandating face coverings in public spaces, Schwarzenegger said his decision was "100 per cent the right move.". He Tweeted about the same, saying, "this will help us beat this terrible virus. The science is unanimous: if we all wear masks, we slow down the spread and can reopen safely,".

On the work front, Schwarzenegger will be next seen in a yet-untitled Netflix spy adventure series where he is cast alongside Monica Barbaro, who previously starred on UnREAL and will next appear in Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick.

(IMAGE- Arnold Schwarzenegger/ Facebook)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.