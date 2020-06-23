'Kiss From A Rose' Singer Seal Thanks Joel Schumacher, Says 'I Owe My Career To Him'

On hearing the news of the death of American filmmaker Joel Schumacher, British singer-songwriter Seal took to Instagram to express his grief and shared a memorable anecdote of the Batman director. Seal's most memorable song 'Kiss From a Rose' would not have been a huge hit, had it not been for Schumacher's movie.

In a five minutes long video, the singer sang the intro of the melodious song before telling the story of how 'Kiss From A Rose' was a flop in 1994 before Schumacher fell in love with it and used it on the soundtrack for his film Batman Forever in 1995. The song also won the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance that year.

Listen to the song here:

Read | Joel Schumacher, director of 'The Lost Boys' and 'Batman' movies, passes away at 80

In his post, Seal revealed, "It was the fourth single from my second album. It went into the charts at No. 60 and dropped to No. 80-something the next week and that was the end of it. It was over." He recalled that while he was in the studio working on his next album, he got a call from Joel Schumacher who said he was seeking a song to use during the love scene in his Batman film.

Read | Hollywood power publicist and pal to stars Nanci Ryder dies

When Schumacher heard 'Kiss From A Rose', he called Seal and said it did mesh with the scene, but he loved it so much, he planned on using it for the end credits. Calling it a "song that has pretty much defined my career," Seal said 'Kiss From A Rose' was not re-recorded or reproduced.

"The only thing we did was make a decent video for it," he said. "He didn't even charge me, he said he loved the song so much. Subsequently, kids thought I was Batman because the song was so big."

Seal concluded by saying that Schumacher "is with us in spirit... I owe my career in large part to Joel Schumacher. I just want to say I love you Joel. Thank you very much for everything that you've done for me. One day, we'll all meet again back home."

Have a look:

Read | Zoe Kravitz eager to resume 'The Batman' shoot, but has a problem with her Catsuit

Joel Schumacher, who was known for his work in Batman movies and The Lost Boys, passed away at age 80 on Monday. The news of his demise was broken by Star Trek writer and producer Bryan Fuller and director Kevin Smith. British actor Kiefer Sutherland, who worked with the late director in The Lost Boys, posted a written note on Twitter expressing his condolences and grief for losing a friend.

Read | Hollywood industry resumes shooting under strict guidelines; Read details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.