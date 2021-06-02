Sean Bean AKA Ned Stark Confesses He Stopped Watching GoT After His Character Died

In his recent conversation with Ed Potton from The Times UK, Sean Bean who is popularly known as Lord Eddard Stark from Game of Thrones revealed that he had not watched any GOT episodes after his character's death on the show. Moreover, he went on to confess that he does not know anything about what happens at the end of Game of Thrones.

Sean Bean as Lord Eddard Stark

Sean Bean played Eddard Stark, better known as Ned Stark on the show. His character was killed in the ninth episode of the first season, titled Baelor. His character had since made very few appearances in the GOT episodes. Lord Eddard Stark aka Sean Bean told Ed that he didn’t keep up with the show after Ned had his head chopped off at the end of season one. He asked Ed to describe the ending for him, saying that by the time he will get to watch the show, he would most certainly forget about it. Once he was told how Ned’s son becomes king of Westeros and his daughter queen of the North, he said “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them”

In conversation with Ed Potton

Upon being asked how he always seemed refreshingly uninterested in what kind of broadsword Boromir used, or who Ned’s great-uncle was, he jokingly said 'Game of Kings and Lord of Thrones, as my mother always says." Bean also compared King’s Landing, the venal capital city in Game of Thrones, to Hollywood, and said “There are all sorts down there in King’s Landing and there are all sorts in LA.” Adding to this, he said “a very shallow and quite depressing place. My mentality didn’t quite fit with theirs.” He also revealed how he was more interested in experimenting and trying to do something different, rather than pushing the same thing, when he was asked about being a part of the show Snowpiercer for two seasons. “I wouldn’t want to pursue it for that much longer. It’s disappointing when people push it too far," he added.

Sean Bean's latest projects projects

Sean's latest ventures include the animated movie Wolfwalkers where he voiced Bill Goodfellowe. Apart from this, he is also seen in the 2021 series Time, where he played Mark Hebden. He also had a notable part in the series Snowpiercer where he played Mr. Wilford.

