Last Updated:

Sean Bean AKA Ned Stark Confesses He Stopped Watching GoT After His Character Died

Lord Eddard Stark aka Sean Bean opens up about not having watched any of the Game of Thrones episodes ever since his character died at the end of Season 1

Written By
Bhavna Gandikota
Lord Eddard Stark

Sean Bean AKA Ned Stark


In his recent conversation with Ed Potton from The Times UK, Sean Bean who is popularly known as Lord Eddard Stark from Game of Thrones revealed that he had not watched any GOT episodes after his character's death on the show. Moreover, he went on to confess that he does not know anything about what happens at the end of Game of Thrones

Sean Bean as Lord Eddard Stark

Sean Bean played Eddard Stark, better known as Ned Stark on the show. His character was killed in the ninth episode of the first season, titled Baelor. His character had since made very few appearances in the GOT episodes. Lord Eddard Stark aka Sean Bean told Ed that he didn’t keep up with the show after Ned had his head chopped off at the end of season one. He asked Ed to describe the ending for him, saying that by the time he will get to watch the show, he would most certainly forget about it. Once he was told how Ned’s son becomes king of Westeros and his daughter queen of the North, he said “So did Winterfell stay separate? Oh, good for them”

READ | 'The Mountain' from 'Game Of Thrones' loses 50 kgs after retiring from Strongman Contests

In conversation with Ed Potton

Upon being asked how he always seemed refreshingly uninterested in what kind of broadsword Boromir used, or who Ned’s great-uncle was, he jokingly said 'Game of Kings and Lord of Thrones, as my mother always says." Bean also compared King’s Landing, the venal capital city in Game of Thrones, to Hollywood, and said “There are all sorts down there in King’s Landing and there are all sorts in LA.” Adding to this, he said “a very shallow and quite depressing place. My mentality didn’t quite fit with theirs.” He also revealed how he was more interested in experimenting and trying to do something different, rather than pushing the same thing, when he was asked about being a part of the show Snowpiercer for two seasons. “I wouldn’t want to pursue it for that much longer. It’s disappointing when people push it too far," he added.         

READ | Eternals teaser out; netizens make an interesting Game of Thrones connection

Sean Bean's latest projects projects 

Sean's latest ventures include the animated movie Wolfwalkers where he voiced Bill Goodfellowe. Apart from this, he is also seen in the 2021 series Time, where he played Mark Hebden. He also had a notable part in the series Snowpiercer where he played Mr. Wilford. 

READ | 'House of the Dragon' cast: Know about the characters of 'Game of Thrones' prequel

READ | 'Game of Thrones': Hannah Waddingham recounts "worst day of life" while filming the show
READ | Game of Thrones getting '10,000 Ships' spinoff with Amanda Segel as writer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT