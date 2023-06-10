Sean Penn, Girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva Stroll The Streets In Rome; Share A Kiss

Hollywood star and filmmaker Sean Penn was recently spotted in Rome alongside his girlfriend Olga Korotyayeva. Penn and Korotyayeva’s relationship is a new chapter in their lives. Penn’s latest outing comes after his divorce from ex-wife Leila George in 2021.

Sean and Olga were seen in casual attires as they enjoyed sightseeing in the Italian city. While the Licorice Pizza actor wore a black T-shirt, a pair of jeans, a cap and a pair of aviator sunglasses, Olga sported a white top paired with denim pants. She completed her look with sunglasses.

At one point in their outing, Penn and Korotyayeva shared a kiss. This is not the first public appearance of Sean Penn and Korotyayeva together. Previously, the two were seen spending time together in Malibu, California. Their then-public appearance had co-incided with Memorial Day.

(Sean Penn, 62, with his girlfriend, Olga Kortyayeva, 43 | Image: Twitter)

When Sean Penn admitted to ruining his marriage with Leila George

(Hollywood actor and filmmaker Sean Penn | Image: Associated Press)

Sean Penn has previously been in relationships with Madonna and Robin Wright of House of Cards fame. He was married to Leila George, which was his third marriage. However, his wife had filed for divorce just a year after they tied the knot. While reflecting on the sudden transition in his life, Sean told Hollywood Authentic in April 2022 that he was the one who 'f----d up the marriage’.

He said that he had been overlooking important things in their relationship. Despite spending about five years together and being married to 'the one', he had remained a ‘very neglectful guy’, Penn admitted. While he said that he wasn’t unfaithful to his wife, he did confess that he preferred 'alcohol over his wife', which led to their eventual falling out.