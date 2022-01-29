Sean Penn Receives Flak Over His Remarks On 'cowardly Genes' Leading Men To Wear Skirts

Seasoned actor Sean Penn has invited a flurry of criticism after remarking how 'cowardly genes' have led the men to opt for skirts after giving up on jeans. Additionally, he also believed that men have become 'quite feminised'. His latest comments doubled down his remarks in a previous interview where he said that 'men in American culture have become wildly feminised'.

Why is Sean Penn facing backlash?

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 61-year-old actor doubled down on his previous interview by saying, ''I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminised. I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them,'' He further added, ''There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt.”

To provide a background on the actor's remark, in a previous interview iNews, the seasoned actor revealed his take on masculinity by stating that 'men in American culture have become wildly feminised'. He continued, ''I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that to be fair to women, we should become them.”

Netizens' reaction to Sean Penn's comment

Netizens were quite to react to the Hollywood actor's comment as the social media flooded with tweets criticizing the seasoned actor. One netizen tweeted, ''I dunno, putting on a skirt and going out in a world that is full of men like Sean Penn seems pretty damned courageous to me.'' while another netizen provided proof of men wearing skirts throughout the history by tweeting, ''Hey Sean Penn, men in skirts were a whole thing long before jeans were invented. I’m wearing jeans right now, does that make me masculine or just comfy? Hey skirt and makeup-wearing men, you get nothing but love from me.''

What is your problem with men who use

skirt, Sean Penn? I know one who wears them perfectly #keanureeves https://t.co/qPEbD0NBMQ pic.twitter.com/qJ9KS1aSou — JaquiOk 🇦🇷🧉® (@Jaqui_Asecas) January 29, 2022

I think Sean Penn misses the overall point though. Men are taking over. Even the ones wearing skirts and their compliant allies in the name of diversity. — Gus (@Gus_802) January 28, 2022

Another fan pointed out that the actor had won an Oscar for his role of Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California, in the 2008 film Milk. The netizen tweeted, ''Sean Penn, who won an Oscar for playing a gay civil rights icon, is out there being homophobic. When LGBTQ+ people express reluctance to straight actors playing queer roles, this is exactly the kind of s*** we're talking about.''

Sean Penn, say you are emotionally stunted and insecure without saying it ... 'Cowardly genes lead men to wear skirts' ... well done mate you aced it #ActorsAndTheirIdiotOpinions pic.twitter.com/DEoG12ujE0 — Stephen Hopkins (@lokiesteve) January 29, 2022

Hey Sean Penn, men in skirts were a whole thing long before jeans were invented. I’m wearing jeans right now, does that make me masculine or just comfy? Hey skirt and makeup wearing men, you get nothing but love from me. pic.twitter.com/HEYmlToU0z — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) January 29, 2022

