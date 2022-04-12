Sean Penn Reveals He Considered 'taking Up Arms' Against Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

Popular Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn was in Ukraine to shoot a documentary when the Russian invasion of the country took place and has been open about his thoughts and experiences. The actor has now revealed that he considered 'taking up arms' against Russia in a conversation with Hollywood Authentic. The actor also expressed his wish to go back to the war-hit country.

Sean Penn on Russia-Ukraine war

The popular actor spoke to Hollywood Authentic, and mentioned that the only reason for him to stay back in Ukraine the last time he was in the country would be to hold a rifle. He mentioned he would probably do this 'without body armour', because as a 'foreigner', he would want a civilian fighting against Russian forces to have armour, or a younger man or woman, who would be able to fight for longer than him. According to Variety, he said-

"The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armour, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armour to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever. So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this?"

In March 2022, the actor gave his first interview since returning from Ukraine and spoke to CNN. He hailed the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and mentioned he was 'born for this'. He also mentioned he was 'endlessly impressed' by Zelenskyy, but that he was also 'terrified' for him and his country. The actor told CNN-

"I don't know if he knew he was born for this. It was clear I was in the presence of something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage, dignity and love that comes out of that man in the way he has unified that country. Mr Putin has added to paving the way to that. paving the way to that. This is an extraordinary moment. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine."

IMAGE: AP/ REPUBLIC