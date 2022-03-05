Sean Penn Says He's Impressed By President Zelensky: 'The Way He Has Unified Ukrainians..'

Popular Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn was recently in Ukraine to shoot a documentary during the Russian invasion of the country. He attended a government press conference after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation on the country and also met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In his first interview since his recent escape from Ukraine, Penn spoke to CNN about his experience meeting Zelensky and his time in the country.

Hollywood's Sean Penn meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Speaking to Anderson Cooper from CNN in his first interview since his return from Ukraine, Sean Penn opened up about his experience meeting the Ukrainian President. He mentioned he met President Zelensky one day before the Russian invasion and on the day of the invasion as well. He hailed the way in which Zelensky has unified Ukrainians and also mentioned that Putin, through the Russian invasion, has had a hand in bringing Ukrainians together, as they rally to protect their country. He mentioned that although he was 'endlessly impressed' by Zelensky, he was also 'terrified' for him and the country. Speaking about the same Penn told CNN:

"I don't know if he knew he was born for this. It was clear I was in the presence of something that was new to the modern world in terms of courage, dignity and love that comes out of that man in the way he has unified that country. Mr Putin has added to paving the way to that. paving the way to that. This is an extraordinary moment. I was endlessly impressed and moved by him and terrified for him and for Ukraine."

This is not the first time Sean Penn has set foot inside Ukraine during a time of unrest. He also filmed the documentary Winter on Fire, which is all about the Maidan Revolution that took place in 2013-2014. Penn compared the courage of Ukrainians to that shown in 2014 and marvelled at the resolve of civilians to defend their country. Netflix has now made the popular documentary about the civil unrest of 2014 freely available to viewers across the globe via YouTube.

