Sean Penn Says Oscars Slapgate Would Not Have Happened If Zelenskyy Had Spoken

American actor Sean Penn criticised the Academy Awards for not letting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy give his speech at the Oscars ceremony last year. In an interview with Variety, he said that Will Smith’s infamous slap would not have taken place if Ukraine’s President had appeared. Penn said, "The Oscars producer thought: ‘Oh, [Zelenskyy is] not light-hearted enough.’ Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith."

Sean Penn is gearing up for his new documentary titled Superpower.

It is set to premiere on September 18.

Sean Penn opens up about the Oscar controversy

During the interview, Sean Penn expressed his anger with the Oscars for not featuring the speech by the Ukrainian President during the live telecast, which aired during the time Russia invaded Ukraine. He also talked about the infamous slap incident and said, "I don’t know Will Smith. I met him once. He seemed very nice when I met him … So why the fuck did you just spit on yourself and everybody else with this stupid fucking thing? Why did I go to fucking jail for what you just did? And you’re still sitting there? Why are you guys standing and applauding his worst moment as a person?"

"This fucking bullshit wouldn’t have happened with Zelenskyy. Will Smith would never have left that chair to be part of stupid violence. It never would have happened," he added. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to address the Academy Awards ceremony was allegedly turned down in 2022.

About Sean Penn's Superpower

Sean Penn's upcoming war documentary titled Superpower will premiere on September 18 on Paramount+. As per Rotten Tomatoes, the show will have a runtime of 2 hours. The documentary will explore the early stages of the Ukraine war and will also offer insight into the lives of the Ukrainian people through interviews with President Zelensky and other politicians.