Sean Penn Signs Humanitarian Contract To Help Ukrainian Refugees Amid Russia-Ukarine War

Acclaimed director Sean Penn has taken one more step towards helping Ukrainian refugees as the Russian army continues to ravage the country. On Wednesday, March 23, the filmmaker signed a humanitarian contract after his meeting with Krakow's Mayor, Jacek Majchrowski, as reported by Metro. The meeting reportedly took place at the City Hall in Karkow, Poland.

Sean Penn supports Ukrainian refugees

If the report is to be believed then, Sean' 'CORE' foundation which was built back in 2010 to support victims of the Haiti Earthquake, will now work towards providing aid to Ukrainian citizens who've fled from their homeland. During a press conference, Sean Penn told Metro that the current situation of the war-torn nation is extremely 'heartbreaking'. “Which is why I’m going to do everything I can do. Whether is me being here, or coming back many times, or just coming back to shake the hands of the people who are doing the work,” he said.

As the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, Penn was amongst the first few celebrities to condemn Russian President Valdimir Putin for launching a full-fledged military offensive on Ukraine. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost".

In addition to this, Penn was previously was filming a documentary in the war-hit nation. After its conclusion, the director made his safe return to the United States in the first half of March. While detailing his escape from Ukarine, Penn revealed that his crewmates had to abandon their car while crossing the border. He tweeted, "Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value."

Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road. Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value. pic.twitter.com/XSwCDgYVSH — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) February 28, 2022

Image: AP