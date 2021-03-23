Sean Young Claims Her Career Was Derailed By Powerful Men In Hollywood; Shares Details

Sean Young was one of the most popular actors back in the 1980s and had a screen presence that grabbed all the attention. The actor has made a comeback in films years after it was said that she is difficult to work with. In a recent interview, Sean has claimed how a group of men led to her declining career. Read along to find out more about what she had to say.

Young rose to popularity after she gave some powerful performances on screen when she actively featured in movies back in the 1980s. The actor was claimed as difficult to work with and was also blacklisted from the industry. This series of events made Young end up with alcohol addiction, and also being asked to leave the DGA Awards after she heckled Julian Schnabel.

The actor has now rehabbed and successfully fought her battle with alcohol. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, she opened up about what and who led to her downfall in the industry.

In the initial mentions, she spoke about David Letterman who she says was very intimated after Young appeared on one of his talk shows wearing a sleeveless top, and hairy armpits. Further, she spoke about James Woods who filed an irrational lawsuit against the actor, which eventually was won by Sean herself. She also mentioned that Warren Beatty and Steven Spielberg were among the directors who had sabotaged her image in the industry.

However. Sean Young has made a comeback after all these years and has been doing a wide range of movies. She has played roles in 10 films over the last 3 years, most of which were low-budget independent flicks. The latest movie that Sean starred in was Rain Beau’s End. The movie revolves around the story of a woman, who is struggling to raise her son along with her wife, and Sean plays the role of her sensible confidante as well as a best friend. Some of the other popular Sean Young films include No Way Out, Blade Runner and Ace Venture: Pet Detective.

