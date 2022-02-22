Sebastian Stan Feels Marvel Boss Kevin Feige 'doesn't Get Enough Credit'; Here's Why

Actor Sebastian Stan, in a recent interview, shared that Marvel boss Kevin Feige does not often receive the credit he deserves for his intricate organisation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). While speaking to Vanity Fair, the actor reflected on his career, most of which comprise of his recurring role as Bucky Barnes. As he discussed the producer behind every instalment of the MCU, Stan claimed that Feige deserved more recognition in regards to his intricate plotting of the franchise that witnesses countless story threads in and out of each other across multiple entries.

Sebastian Stan claims Kevin Feige doesn't get enough credit for his work

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Stan said, "I don't think Kevin gets as much credit as he deserves for being the genius mastermind for putting this entire thing together." The actor added, "Every single movie to him feels intricately kind of tied to something else and to another storyline and it just, there’s a lot to those movies I think that sometimes they don’t get the credit that they deserve."

Sebastian Stan has been one of the longest-running actors of the MCU. He appeared as Steve Rogers' best friend, Bucky Barnes in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. After his alleged demise in the first film, his character reappeared throughout various films of the franchise. The actor lastly appeared as the co-lead actor of the Marvel/Disney+ Hotstar series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was seen teaming up with Anthony Mackie's Falcon. In his latest interview, thus Stan points out that Feige's work has made him one of the most sought after film producers in modern history.

On the other hand, the MCU is currently entering its 14th year and is all set to rule the box office with 27 theatrically released films and five Disney+ Hotstar streaming shows as part of its main continuity. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has crafted many fan-pleasing crossovers and his management has been undoubtedly a huge success, with numerous films and series consistently breaking records at the box office. Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home was among the few reliable money-makers as fans made their way to the cinemas last year.

Image: AP