Sebastian Stan On Winter Soldier's Future In MCU; 'Anything Is Possible'

Sebastian Stan rose to fame for his portrayal of Winter Soldier/Bucky and was first introduced as Sergeant Bucky Barnes in Captain America: The First Avenger. Originally meant to be a sidekick to Captain America, Bucky/ Winter Soldier' story became an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) through several movies.

Sebastian Stan was recently seen reprising his role in the mini-series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon. Sebastian was recently asked whether his character will be seen in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. Keep reading to know what he said.

Sebastian Stan talks about Bucky/Winter Soldier's MCU future

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Stan was asked whether he knew when he'll be next appearing in an MCU venture. The actor said, "I don't, I really don't. I haven't known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We'll see, anything is possible."

Fans might be able to see Stan in the upcoming movie Captain America 4 that will feature Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon taking on the mantle of Captain America.

More about Captain America 4

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios confirmed that Captain America 4 was in the works and Anthony Mackie would be leading the movie. Nate Moore, the producer of The Falcon and the Winter Solider and Eternals dished on the upcoming story arc for Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in Captain America 4. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was seen passing on his mantle to Sam.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Moore said, "I think he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super-soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avenger. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm the new Captain America.' What happens next?. (sic)" Much about the upcoming edition of the Captain America movie has been kept under the wraps. No other information about the cast or plot of the movie has been announced as of yet.

(Image: @imsebastianstan/Instagram)