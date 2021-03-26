Sebastian Stan Reacts To Possibility Of Playing Young Luke Skywalker In 'Star Wars' Series

Luke Skywalker is one of the most pivotal characters in the Star Wars franchise. Mark Hamill portrayed the role in the Star Wars film series and was seen in a CGI cameo in The Mandalorian. There has always been fan casting of Sebastian Stan as a young Luke Skywalker due to his uncanny resemblance with Hamill. The demand by fans has been on the increase since The Mandalorian cameo of Luke aired for viewers. Now, Stan has addressed the possibility of playing the iconic character.

Sebastian Stan addresses rumours of him playing a young Luke Skywalker

In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, Sebastian Stan was asked about portraying a young Luke Skywalker, going from Disney’s Marvel to Star Wars. He was even informed that Mark Hamill himself believes that they look similar as Stan could be his successor. The actor replied that if Hamill calls him personally to tell him that he feels inclined to share the role with him, he will believe it. Until then, the Marvel actor asserted that he would not believe anything.

The Star Wars franchise is rapidly expanding, after the end of the Skywalker Saga. Stories of different characters are coming to light beside Luke, Vader, Leia, and Han. The first live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian earned immense appreciation from the fans for its two seasons, with the third installment in development. At the end of the second season, young Jedi Luke Skywalker had a cameo. He had a heroic entry fighting the Dark troopers. Luke takes the popular and much-adored Baby Yoda aka Gorgu with him. It hints that Luke could appear again in upcoming series or movies, hence, leading to fans' demand of casting Sebastian Stan. Currently, there is no confirmation if the actor would play the role or not.

For now, Sebastian Stan is enjoying the success he is getting at Marvel. He plays James Buchannan “Bucky” Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). His latest outing as the character is on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series with Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon. The first episode received good responses from the viewers at Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The second episode is now available.

