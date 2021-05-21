Sebastian Stan Reveals The Story Behind His First Look As Tommy Lee From 'Pam & Tommy'

Earlier, the streaming platform Hulu released a picture of Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee from their upcoming show Pam & Tommy. The picture shook the internet and now the actor in a recent interview revealed the story behind the viral photo. The picture came out after the announcement of the miniseries Pam & Tommy. The series will follow Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's leaked sex tape and will be produced by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg. Read further to know what the actor revealed.

Sebastian Stan talks about his viral photo as Tommy Lee

In the picture released, Sebastian Stan can be seen screaming while the co-star Lily James can be seen biting the piercing on his nipple. Lily James will portray the role of Pamela Anderson. While talking to Variety, Sebastian revealed that the picture was taken even before the filming started. The picture was actually taken during the screen test with his co-star. He was the one who sent the picture to director Craig Gillespie, who later on decided to capture it. He doesn't remember who told him to go out in the sun and take the picture. He believes it was the director Craig. Further, he said that they thought it was fun, so they went ahead with the photoshoot.

Talking about being seen as Tommy Lee, the actor said that he is relieved that people have seen him now. It was freeing for him as earlier he was walking in hoodies and hats because he was paranoid of being seen. After he knew that a picture was about to be released, he told himself that now people will know what he looks like and he can move on with his life.

About Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy follows the relationship between then-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. They got married in 1995, less than a week after they met. A private tape that they made during their honeymoon was stolen from their house and leaked online. Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and ultimately reached a settlement under which the tape became public again. The release date of the eight-episode miniseries is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: Sebastian Stan's Instagram

