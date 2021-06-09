Sebastian Stan Says Its "just Another Day In Hollywood" As He Struggles Amidst Windy Sea

Sebastian Stan posted a video on social media where he can be seen fighting against strong winds as he manages to move around in a vessel. The actor posted the video and captioned the video calling it a regular day in Hollywood. Fans were quick to send out hilarious responses in the comments section of the video as they found the post to be quite amusing.

Sebastian Stan reveals what "just another day in Hollywood" looks like

In the video posted by actor Sebastian Stan, he can be seen walking towards the exit door while a strong gust of wind manages to push the actor back. As the video plays along, water can be seen in the background along with another person who doesn't seem to be much affected by the wind in any way. However, Stan struggles to get on to the other end of the boat with a coffee in one hand and a jacket in another. Soon enough the video showcases the force of the wind, as Stan’s jacket opens up due to the high wind pressure. At that moment his second jacket almost flies away, however the actor manages to get a grip of it and slams it back to himself. Stan tries hard to walk towards the door and somehow manages to reach the other end safely. During the whole sequence, Sebastian Stan was seen wearing a mask at all times.

The comments of the video saw celebrities and fans poking fun at the actor and asking him hilarious questions. Fans seemed to be amused by the video and thus asked the actor if he was okay. They also commented about his pants shorts that also seemed to almost fly off with the wind. A while later another fan commented saying that his shorts are holding on for their dear life and thus poked fun at the actor. Fans also wrote that they were waiting for the jacket to fly off into the ocean, and thus had a jovial chat in the comments section of the post.

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen as Nick in the film The 355. The move has completed filming and is currently at its post-production stage. Further on, the actor will also be seen in the film Fresh which is also under post-production according to several news portals.

Image: Sebastian Stan Instagram

