Secret Invasion Adds Killian Scott To Marvel's Series On Disney+ Hotstar

Secret Invasion is an upcoming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The show is currently in development for Disney+ Hotstar and casting is going on. Now, a new actor has joined the team.

Killian Scott in talks to join Secret Invasion cast

Deadline has reported that Killian Scott is in negotiations to be a part of the Secret Invasion cast. There is no information on what role he would play as the series is in the early development stage. It would mark Scott's debut in the MCU and in the superhero genre.

The makers are quickly moving ahead with casting on Secret Invasion. The series is expected to feature Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman (The Crown) and Emmy nominee Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones). It has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as they team up reprising their MCU characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively. Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Maimi) is also part of the show, likely portraying the main villain.

Killian Scott was recently seen playing the main role of Detective Rob Reilly on the crime drama series Dublin Murders. He is known for his performances in shows like Love/Hate, Jack Taylor, Ripper Street, Strike, and Damnation. The actor has signed on to appear in the new courtroom drama series 61st Street opposite Courtney B. Vance, from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat.

Secret Invasion brings back Nick Fury and Talos, the duo that first appeared in Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson. In the movie, Skrulls were introduced in the MCU, planting the seeds for the upcoming series. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. There are speculations that Fury went into the cosmos founding SWORD, a cosmic version of SHIELD, the company that played a major part in WandaVision.

The crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics. Marvel Studios has announced Secret Invasion during The Walt Disney Company’s 2020 Investor Day presentation. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed. Fans are excited for the show as the Secret Invasion comic has been acclaimed by the readers.

