Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Says She Would Be 'down' To Go The Distance With MCU

Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is all set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon, with her upcoming tv show, Secret Invasion. Fans haven't been given any information as of yet regarding the role of Emilia Clarke in Secret Invasion, however, the actress recently provided some interesting insight into her future with the franchise. Emilia Clarke in GOT played the role of Daenerys Targaryen for 10 years.

The actress recently spoke about how she would be willing to go the distance with the MCU as well. In a recent interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Clarke mentioned how she would love to appear in the MCU for a longer duration than currently scheduled. Read on to find out -

Emilia Clarke on her future with the MCU

While speaking to THR, Clarke was asked if she'd be willing to stick around for a longer role much like Paul Bettany, who started out as a voice actor in Iron Man but ended up getting his own character arc. Emilia, in response, spoke about how she would be "so lucky" if that were to happen. The actress also talked about how everyone she's spoken to is a part of the MCU, adding "actors talk!".

Clarke mentioned how all the actors she has spoken to about the MCU have always only had "the highest praise to offer". She talked about how there was a reason why actors loved staying in the universe, which according to Clarke is that "they’re having loads of fun". She also mentioned how she'd be "down" for that.

Of course, this all depends on the events of Secret Invasion and what it means for Clarke's character. There have been several theories about who she might be playing, with S.W.O.R.D. agent Abigail Brand being one of the theories. Secret Invasion reportedly won't begin filming until later this year and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar only in 2022. Due to this, it will likely be a while before Clarke's role is confirmed.

However, the actor previously spoke about how she's nervous about potentially spoiling her role after a visit with Marvel Studios security. When appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Clarke spoke about how and why she was nervous. She said:

The first people I spoke to with at Marvel after getting the role was their security team… I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I'm going to say something, and they'll get upset.

Image - Emilia Clarke Instagram

