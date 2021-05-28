'Secret Invasion' Gets Christopher McDonald In The Upcoming Marvel Series

Secret Invasion is an upcoming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles. The show is currently in development for Disney+ Hotstar and casting is going on. Now, a veteran actor has been added to the team.

Christopher McDonald joins Secret Invasion cast

Deadline has reported that Christopher McDonald is the latest addition to the Secret Invasion cast. There is no information on what role he would play as the series is in the early development stage. However, it is said that he could portray a newly created character that might also be a part of the larger MCU ahead, including films and other limited series on the streaming platform.

The makers are quickly moving ahead with casting on Secret Invasion. The series is expected to feature Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman (The Crown), Emmy nominee Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), and Killian Scott (Dublin Murders). Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Maimi) is also part of the show, likely portraying the main villain. The show has Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn as they team up reprising their MCU characters Nick Fury and Skrull Talos, respectively.

Christopher McDonald was recently seen in Netflix's star-studded superhero film We Can Be Heroes. His acting credits include Grease 2, The Boys Next Door, Thelma & Louise, Happy Gilmore, Unforgettable, The Iron Giant, The Skulls, Deep Murder, Walter & Emily, Good Advice, Family Law, Harry's Law, Mr. Iglesias, and more. McDonald's upcoming movies have Abruptio and Walking with Herb.

Secret Invasion brings back Nick Fury and Talos, the duo that first appeared in Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson. In the movie, Skrulls were introduced in the MCU, planting the seeds for the upcoming series. It then moved ahead in Spider-Man: Far From Home, when fans were surprised to see Talos and his wife Soren posing as Nick Fury and Maria Hill throughout the film. The crossover event series will depict a “faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years,” much like the comics. It will be a part of MCU Phase Four. Secret Invasion release date and other details are yet to be revealed.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BACKTRACE

