'Secret Invasion' Series Finds Its Directors In Ali Selim And Thomas Bezucha: Reports

Marvel Studios has reportedly finalised two directors to helm its highly-anticipated Secret Invasion series. According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, prolific filmmakers Ali Selim and Thomas Bezucha have been roped in to direct the upcoming Disney+ series. The shooting of this Samuel L. Jackson starrer is said to go on floors later this year, i.e. 2021.

Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion series finds its directors

The much-talked-about Secret Invasion series, which is loosely based on the eponymous event comic book of 2008, was adapted for a six-episode miniseries by Disney+ in December last year. While the upcoming Marvel Studios venture has been casting up in the past few weeks with actors such as Emilia Clarke of the Game of Thrones fame, the Academy Award-winning actor Olivia Colman and the One Night in Miami star Kingsley Ben-Adir joining the team, it has now found its directors Sin Ali Selim and Thomas Bezucha. Thomas most recently directed the Diane Lane and Kevin Costner starrer Let Him Go while Ali helmed two episodes of the Hulu originals, The Looming Tower.

However, both Disney and Marvel haven't officially shared the Secret Invasion update with fans as of yet and have also kept other details about the project under wraps. If the grapevines are to be believed, the filming of this six-episode series will be kicked off late this year in Europe as well as the United Kingdom. The Secret Invasion cast boasts of Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles, now joined by Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Samuel and Ben will be seen reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Talos in this Thomas and Ali directorial, respectively.

Furthermore, it has also been reported that Kyle Bradstreet will both write and executive produce the much-awaited show for Marvel Studios. The series gets its title from Marvel's 2008 comic book, in which, a team of shape-shifting aliens (Skrulls) infiltrate human society and go on to replace some Marvel Universe superheroes for a long time before being discovered. Meanwhile, the Secret Invasion release date is expected to be announced soon by Marvel and Disney.

IMAGE: SAMUEL L. JACKSON'S INSTAGRAM

