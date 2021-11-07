'Section Eight': Mickey Rourke Set To Feature In Upcoming Actioner With Dolph Lundgren

Mickey Rourke is currently gearing up to take on a role in Christian Sesma's directorial venture, Section Eight. He will be joined by a star cast including the likes of Dolph Lundgren (known for his role in Rocky IV), Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney and many other familiar names from the industry. Mickey Rourke is famous for his roles in Iron Man 2, Sin City, Angel Heart and many others.

The Mickey Rourke-starrer will focus on the life of a former soldier, who spends time behind bars after exacting revenge against those responsible for the death of his family. However, when a mysterious government agency needs his services, they break him out of jail and send him on a mission. The original screenplay will be penned down by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway.

Though it is yet to be revealed what role Rourke will play in the film, however, his impressive filmography speaks for itself. He grabbed an Oscar nomination for his role in The Wrestler and blue the minds of fans with his performance. He was also seen in The Expendables in 2010 and worked on-screen with Dolph Lundgren, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Terry Crews, Steve Austin and many others.

Apart from films in the action and thriller genre, the actor has also been part of romantic films. In 2019 he was seen in the anthology romantic drama, Berlin, I Love You, which had a star-studded cast. It saw Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Diego Luna, Jim Sturgess, Jenna Dewan and many others take on pivotal roles on screen.

Mickey Rourke has an active Instagram presence and often shares updates from his personal and professional front with his fans and followers. He recently posted a picture of himself, in which he can be seen at the gym with his head in his hand. In the caption of his post, he expressed his frustration regarding being out of shape and mentioned that it was so easy to get out of shape, but working back to being fit was an uphill climb. Several fans headed to the comments section and encouraged the actor and motivated him to keep his fitness journey going.

Image: AP