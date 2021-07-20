See Carmen Electra's Relationship Timeline As She Appears On 'Celebrity Dating Game'

Hollywood actor Carmen Electra is set to find the love of her life soon after she showed active participation on the Celebrity Dating Gameshow. The 49-year-old actress and model chose Mark Harris after quizzing three bachelor contestants on the revival show. Electra has been in the public eye for almost 30 years and has had several high-profile romances in that time.

Carmen Electra's relationship timeline

The actor had a long relationship history that has led to her appearance on tonight's episode of The Celebrity Dating Game. Carmen received her first big break in the early 90s when she met Prince. She'd initially received a recording contract from Capital Records until Prince snagged her for his label Paisley Park Records. Electra's real name is Tara Leigh Patrick but Prince is credited with creating her stage name, writing the song Carmen on Top telling her she looks like a Carmen to him. Later, after years of togetherness, Electra felt the urge to return to L.A. to explore her career. Hence, she chose to leave Prince at his Minneapolis base and travel and search for opportunities alone.

Her brief relationship and marriage to NBA player Dennis Rodman has recently publicized in the Netflix docu-series The Last Dance. She revealed in the documentary that she hid from Jordan when he barged into the hotel room. Electra and Rodman got married in November 1998 in the Little Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. However, nine days later Rodman filed for an annulment claiming he was of "unsound mind."

Later, Electra got married for the second time five years later but this time to a rock star. In November 2003 she tied the knot with Dave Navarro, lead guitarist of the band Jane's Addiction. After spending some years together, they broke up in July 2006 before their divorce was finalized in February 2007. Love blossomed in her life again after she fell in love with a rock star, Rob Patterson, a member of the bands Otep and Filter. The pair confirmed their engagement in April 2008 but never wed. They remained engaged for several years but allegedly broke up in 2012. That same year Electra appeared on another dating game show on Fox called The Choice.

IMAGE: AP

