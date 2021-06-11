See Season 2 Trailer: Fans Excited For The Reunion Of The Long Lost Voss Brothers

Jason Momoa starrer See on Apple TV+ helped launch the tech giant’s streaming service around two years ago. The show which featured Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, a fierce warrior and leader in a post-apocalyptic world, was received well by fans for its wild and imaginative nature. The show which revolved around the blind leader guarding the sighted miracle-twins, who could be the key to humanity’s future, was lauded for its storyline and visuals.

While, the first season directed by Francis Lawrence, was more of a world-building for seasons to come. Now, with Season 2 set to arrive on August 27, Apple TV+ has dropped the series’ trailer which has sent the show’s fans over the moon. Many fans of the show took it to social media to express their excitement for the show. Check out these tweets by See fans:

Hell yeah! I am super excited for the second season of @Apple original @SEEofficial on @AppleTVPlus @AppleTV! The first season was such an intense yet delightful experience! I cannot wait to follow the story again and watch what happens next! #AppleTVPlus #AppleTV #SEE https://t.co/KnBZ3o2L6j — Kyle Gabriel (@kylejgabriel) June 11, 2021

Just learned that #see is already renewed for season 3 😊 pic.twitter.com/TvnIQmjJ27 — Luna (@Luna_Wolf7) June 11, 2021

I Loved season 1 and waited soooooo long for season 2 specially that @DaveBautista joined #jasonmomoa now that's will be epic to #see 😍😍😍 I can't wait — rosamarlin (@rosamarlin) June 11, 2021

See Season 2 Trailer review

See’s first season concluded with a big bang. We saw Maghara and Queen Kane reunited amid growing hate for the former regarding the taking charge of the Witchfinder army and the murder of former Witchfinder General Tamacti Jun. The season 2 trailer shows more conflict to come with the introduction of Dave Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Baba. The two brothers are seen wielding weapons in the trailer causing excitement for their meeting.

Several See Season 2 Trailer review also drew attention to Haniwa looking surprised to hear Edo’s name, pointing out that she is unfamiliar with the uncle. Jason Momoa’s fur worn character, who reminds many of Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo is set to fight Dave Bautista’s character to achieve his ultimate goal of moving far from the war and thus saving the sighted twins. Meanwhile, the joy doubled for fans Apple TV+ officially renewed the show for Season 3, and broke the news of it being currently filmed in Toronto.

Jason Momoa movies

Apart from See season 2, Jason Momoa is confirmed to soon return as Arthur Curry aka Aquaman. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be a sequel to DC’s Aquaman which came out in 2018, is slated to release on December 16, 2022. It was also reported that the actor has co-written the first draft for the DC film. Apart from the superhero flick, upcoming Jason Momoa movies include Netflix film Sweet Girl, where he will be seen alongside actor Isabela Merced.

