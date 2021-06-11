See Season 2 Trailer Review: Jason Momoa & Dave Bautista Promise A Gripping Confrontation

Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa is all set to return as "Baba Voss" in the highly-awaited second season of the Apple TV+ series, See. After months of anticipation, the makers of the science-fiction drama have released See season 2's teaser trailer on YouTube to hike fans' excitement about its release. The trailer of this Steven Knight-created series introduces the audience to Baba Voss' brother, Edo Voss (played by Dave Bautista), and gives a peek into what's coming in the upcoming season as Baba embarks on a journey to confront Edo.

See season 2 trailer sees Jason Momoa's Baba taking on Dave Bautista's Edo

See season 1 season premiered in November 2019. And although the show had been renewed by Apple TV+ for its second season back then, the filming of the Jason Momoa-starrer experienced a lot of delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the teaser trailer of See season 2 was finally released on Apple TV's YouTube channel earlier today and the release date of the series has also been announced with the same. A couple of hours ago, lead actor Jason took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser trailer of See season 2 and wrote,

I’m so excited to share the teaser for SEASON 2 of #SEE I’m very proud of my amazing cast and crew to pull off this amazing show during covid times was very tough. dream come true to fight the great dave Bautista. @davebautista love u brother. Aloha Baba Voss.

Check out Jason Momoa's Instagram post below:

See season 2 trailer review

This first look at the highly-awaited season of See introduces the viewers to Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), the estranged brother of the lead character, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa). This teaser trailer also gives us a glimpse of the rivalry between Baba and Edo, which ends with the brothers confronting each other on a deserted bridge. Picking up from where the original season culminated, Baba, is shown to be determined to save his beloved daughter, Haniwa (Nesta Cooper). The first look also makes us aware that the upcoming season will explore massive cities to snowy terrains. Overall, the gripping teaser trailer of See season 2 succeeds at increasing the viewers' excitement to find out if Baba will defeat Edo and rescue his daughter or fail eventually.

More about See season 2

In addition to Dave Bautista, See season 2's cast also boasts of the latest additions including Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, David Hewlett, Hoone Lee, Tamara Tunie and Tom Mison. The sci-fi adventure thriller series will premiere on Apple TV+ on August 27, 2021. Meanwhile, the makers have also renewed See for a third season.

