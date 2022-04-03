'Seinfeld' Actor Estelle Harris Passes Away At 93; Son Glen Harris Mourns The Loss

Estelle Harris, the notable actor who essayed the role of Mrs Costanza on the American sitcom television series, Seinfeld, recently passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, ahead of her 94th birthday. She was among the prolific American artists best known for her grating high-pitched voice in some of her notable movies and tv shows.

Announcing the death of Estelle Harris, her son, Glen Harris expressed her greatest remorse for losing his mother. He even shared words of praise for his late mother by stating how her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her. "It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening. Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humour, empathy and love were practically unrivalled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her," he stated as per ANI.

Estelle Harris' career

Estelle Harris began her career in 1977 with Looking Up and went on to receive a breakthrough in her acting career by essaying the supporting role of Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld. She even voiced the character of Mrs Potato Head in the American animated film, Toy Story and reprised her role in the later series of the film. Harris' role as Mrs Potato Head in Toy Story 4 marked her final film role. Some of her other notable works include movies and tv shows namely The West Side Waltz, The Odd Couple II, Dancing in September, Queer Duck: The Movie, The Pinocchio Shop, Addams Family Reunion, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, Greetings from Home, Futurama and many more.

Image: AP