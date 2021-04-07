Selena Gomez And Kendall Jenner's Fans Argue On Twitter Over Who Wore A Pink Dress Better

Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner’s fans are feuding on social media. The feud began on Twitter because of a dress that both celebs wore. Selena and Kendall’s fans were feuding over which of the two wore the pink floral dress better. The feud even led to Kendall Jenner deleting her tweet regarding the comparison with Selena. Find out all the details of this feud below.

Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner’s fans fight on Twitter

Selena Gomez’s fans never miss out on a chance to support the child actor turned pop star. Right from new album releases to supporting Selena’s movie performance, Selenators support the Rare singer wholeheartedly. Recently, Selena Gomez’s fans began clashing with model Kendall Jenner’s fans on Twitter. The reason for this clash was a pink floral dress.

It all began when Selena Gomez sported Rodarte’s pink floral maxi dress in her Spanish song, De Una Vez music video. Soon, Kendall Jenner sported the same dress while celebrating Easter last week. Many Selena Gomez quickly took notice of this. It is yet to be confirmed whether Kendall was inspired by Selena’s look in the music video.

But things took a turn for the worst when a fan account compared Selena and Kendall’s look in the same dress. The fan account tweeted that Kendall Jenner is “pulling off” the Rodarte dress better than the Heart Wants What It Wants singer. Kendall retweeted the tweet, but now it has been deleted. Along with the retweet, Kendall added, “had to take it home from set”.

But this tweet did not go down well amongst 'Selenators' and they were quick to jump to defense. No wonder, when the backlash began Kendall Jenner quickly deleted the tweet. An official fan account even reposted Kendall’s photos and asked fellow fans stream, Selena’s new album Revelacion. Some fans directly tweeted that Selena is pulling off the dress better than Kendall, while one fan deemed both the celebs as “queens” in the same dress. Many Kendall Jenner fans were also quick to join the argument. Take a look at all of these tweets comparing Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez in the Rodarte dress below.

I love how Kendall & Hailey constantly try to shade Selena yet she somehow manages to come out in a brighter light. Selena keeps minding her own business and being a queen ðŸ‘‘ No hate on Kendall she looked nice in the dress! But shading #SelenaGomez wasn’t necessary ðŸ¤¦‍â™€ï¸ #Selena pic.twitter.com/Xjmdq4HS2k — janice (@justletitsinkin) April 4, 2021

I like how #SelenaGomez is trending for no reason.Image being that powerfulðŸ˜£ pic.twitter.com/7ceKN2GF2E — leenaðŸ¤ (@leenabrielle) April 5, 2021

Who finds kendall's Easter cloth similar to Selena Gomez's #KendallJenner pic.twitter.com/cG3t3hEV5H — FaeDera (@Fae_Dera) April 4, 2021

are we arguing over a dress on resurrection (Easter) SundayðŸ˜ðŸ¤¦ðŸ½‍â™€ï¸ y’all get more and more embarrassing #SelenaGomez #KendallJenner btw I love bothðŸ˜ — issagirlygirl (@issagirlygirl) April 5, 2021

Image Credit: Selena Gomez Instagram, Kendall Jenner Instagram