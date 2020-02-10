Selena, Ariana, & Taylor's Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s week is the best time to express what you feel for your better half. Since a lot of couples would be getting out and about on Valentine’s day, restaurants and cafes will be crowded. And if you are one of those couples who would love to spend time at home enjoying a romantic dinner date, here are some Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift's love songs you can play for a romantic evening.

Selena Gomez's popular love songs

Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop icons in the world today. Gomez has been on a career-high ever since the release of her album, Rare earlier this year. The Lose You To Love Me singer was initially spotted on the popular Disney shows, Barney & Friends and Wizards of Waverly Place.

On the music front, Selena Gomez made her solo debut with Stars Dance in 2013. The young pop-star has some of Hollywood's best romantic numbers like Lose You To Love Me, Back To You, Love You Like A Love Song, Fetish, Can't Keep Hands To Myself.

Ariana Grande's popular love songs

Ever since Ariana Grande was eight years old, she has been interested in acting. At 13, she moved to Los Angeles and landed a role on Nickelodeon's show, Victorious. This is when she became a teen idol.

However, she then found what her real passion is. Ariana is now popular all over the world through her music. She released her debut album, Yours Truly in 2013. Love Me Harder, All My Love, and Let Me Love You are some of Ariana Grande's top love songs.

Taylor Swift's popular love songs

Taylor Swift has always hit the headlines for her songs inspired by her breakup. However, the singer's love songs are equally loved. Taylor Swift is known for narrative songs about her personal life, which has received widespread media coverage. Some of Taylor's top romantic numbers include Love Story, You Belong To Me, Everything Has Changed, You Are In Love, Enchanted, Begin Again, Me.

