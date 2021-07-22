Selena Gomez Birthday: DYK She Let Go Of The 'most Followed Celeb' Tag On IG?

Actor-turned-singer Selena Gomez is celebrating her 29th birthday today on July 22. She is considered to be one of the most amazing actors and Hollywood celebrities who sets fashion goals for her fans. She has earned immense love from her fans and followers globally for her body positivity messages.

The diva has faced several roadblocks while walking on the way to success. The Wizards of Waverly Place actor has been an inspiration to her fans as she has been open about her issues such as facing heartbreaks to depression or other health issues. But what a lot of fans do not know, Selena did something unexpected and let go of her 'Most Followed' Instagram celeb tag back in the year 2016.

When Selena Gomez gave away 'Most Followed' Insta Tag

In the year 2016, Selena Gomez was crowned as the 'most-followed' Instagram celebrity. Popular singers such as Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo were left behind in the race. However, the attention and fame became too overwhelming for the Love You Like A Love song singer.

In an interview with Vogue in the year 2017, Selena Gomez addressed her achievement. She revealed that as soon as she became the most followed person on the photo-sharing site, she "sort of freaked out". She said that it became "so consuming" to her as the platform is what she woke up to and went to sleep to. Gomez stated that she was an "addict" and for her it felt like she was seeing things that she did not want to see like putting things in her head that she did not want to "care about". The Lose You To Love Me singer said that she always ended up feeling crap when she looked at Instagram. Thus, she was chose to be "under the radar" and "ghosting it a bit".

According to a report by Koimoi, the Same Old Love artist does not operate Instagram on her own. The actor has paused using social networking sites long ago. Her official Instagram handle has been handled by her assistant who takes care of the pictures and videos shared on the platform.

A peek into Selena Gomez' photos

