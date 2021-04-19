Selena Gomez Gets New Tattoo On Her Collarbone; Find Out What It Is

Selena Gomez got inked again! In a recent video, shared by a tattoo studio, Selena can be seen with a new tattoo on her shoulder. This time, the singer got a tattoo of a cross on her collarbone. In the video, the singer is seen pointing at her new tattoo as she laughs and covers her face with the mask. In the caption, the studio wrote, "We" with a heart emoticon. The comment section is filled with her fans complimenting the singer's new tattoo. Check out Selena Gomez new tattoo and some of the comments left by the netizens.

Selena Gomez gets a new tattoo

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, the tattoo artist Bang Bang talked about the singer and her tattoo. He revealed that although the cross sign tattoo is just a pair of lines, it was difficult for him to draw them. He was scared and was sweating as the location of the tattoo is open and exposed and he didn't want to mess it up. He further revealed that he knew that the singer wants to get a religious tattoo and that without question, he just made it. He added that he likes being a part of something that gives other people a sense of power while referring to Selena's cross sign tattoo.

About Selena Gomez’s tattoos

The singer is known to get inked time and again with different kind of tattoos. In January 2020, Selena got a tattoo below her right ear. She got the word "rare" tattooed as a tribute to the release of her album with the same name. Other than this, Selena has a spiritual tattoo on her thigh which shows a pair of hands in the prayer position. According to PageSix, the singer has over 15 tattoos and that each of them has a significant meaning and that they represent special moments in her life.

Selena Gomez on the work front

After the release of her album Rare, Selena featured in the remix of Trevor Daniel' song Past Life in June 2020. She then went on to collaborate with K-pop band BLACKPINK for the song Icecream. She also announced that she will be a part of the comedy series Only Murders In the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. In January 2021, the singer went on to release the singles De Una Vez and Baila Conmigo from her Spanish-language EP, Revelación.

Promo Image Source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

