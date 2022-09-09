'Selena Gomez: My Mind And Me': Popstar Teases Upcoming Documentary Developed By Apple TV+

Selena Gomez is all set to get up, close and personal with her fans in the forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated musician teased her project via social media, with her caption inviting audiences to 'hear a part' of her story.

The documentary feature is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who has also helmed the well-known 1991 documentary film Madonna: Truth or Dare. The project is being dubbed as a 'uniquely raw and intimate' journey of the singer, spanning 6 years.

Selena Gomez teases upcoming documentary helmed by Alek Keshishian

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Love You Like A Love Song crooner shared a mute video of an empty private screening room with the title Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me appearing on the screen. In the caption, she wrote, "Wanna hear a part to my story…My Mind & Me coming soon to @AppleTvPlus." Take a look.

Reacting to her post, fans dropped comments like," can't wait," "so excited," and "Love You!!!! Can't wait to cry like a baby," among others.

Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me read, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez will be attending the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards, where she has been nominated under the category of best comedy series as an executive producer for Only Murders in the Building. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th annual Emmy Awards is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Meanwhile, she’s also currently developing a reboot of Working Girl, that's eyeing a release on Hulu. The reboot of the 1988 American romantic comedy is being bankrolled by Gomez, while Ilana Pena, who is behind the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is adapting the screenplay.

