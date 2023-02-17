Selena Gomez On Facing Online Hate Post Her Breakup, People Calling Her 'ugly And Stupid'

American actor and singer Selena Gomez recently appeared on Vanity Fair's 2023 Hollywood cover. In an interview with the magazine, she opened up about dealing with online hate post her breakup. The singer also revealed that she handed over her Instagram account to her assistant after her breakup.

When asked about outsourcing her social media accounts to her assistant because of the toxicity she faced after her breakup, The Wizards of Waverly Place star said that the set was her "high school" for the longest time as she never got a chance to go to an actual high school. She further shared that she started getting inundated with information she didn't want.

'People called me ugly'

In the same interview, Selena Gomez opened up about the social media trolling and said that people wrote paragraphs on her social media posts that were so "specific and mean". "People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety. I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time," she said.

Furthermore, the People You Know singer revealed that the only social media app she has on her phone was TikTok. Citing the reason, Selena said that she found the app a "little less hostile". She also shared that she has a filter system wherein her team put together a few encouraging comments.

On the work front, Selena Gomez will be retruring in the season 3 of Only Murders In The Building. In the new episodes, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep will be joining the leading cast of Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

