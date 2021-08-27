Selena Gomez Opens Up About Receiving Criticism As A Child Actor; Calls It 'Unfair'

Selena Gomez is adding another confession to her diary by opening up about the harsh criticisms that she has received while working as a child actor at Disney. The actor, who shot to fame after playing Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place in Disney for over six years, previously talked about how she signed her life away to Disney. Check out Gomez's recent statement giving a glimpse into her childhood spent in front of the cameras.

Selena Gomez on receiving criticism

As reported by ET Online, the 29-year-old was interviewed by Variety while promoting her forthcoming mystery series Only Murders in the Building. In the interview, she revealed that she faced a plethora of criticism and harsh remarks as a child actor. She stated, ''I was exposed to people criticising me as a child, and it was honestly unfair.'' However, this caused the actor to realise an important lesson in her life and career as it pushed her into pursuing what she loved. The young singer stated that the older she got, she realised that ''if I do something I really love, people watching will hopefully enjoy it.''

Selena Gomez on Disney

During the virtual Hulu panels of the CTAM Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, the young singer opened up about her transition from being a clueless child actor on Disney to being an inspired artist who is in constant search of seeking new knowledge. She also said, ''I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing.'' Additionally, She said, ''I was a kid I didn't know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.''

She later clarified her statement in an interview with Radio Times saying, ''I'm beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.'' However, the actor also expressed her excitement on returning to television saying, ''It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this.''

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy series featuring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short. The first episode is scheduled to be released on August 31.

