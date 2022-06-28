Selena Gomez Opens Up On Roe V. Wade Reversal: 'Men Need To Stand Up & Speak Against It'

The US Supreme Court's recent ruling on women's abortion laws has grabbed all the attention and headlines over the past few days. In a significant reduction of women's rights in the US, the court on Friday overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that allowed any woman to undergo abortion during the first two trimesters of pregnancy. However, according to the new policy, women will not have this freedom anymore and will have to abide by the respective state government's policies.

The policy change, which is likely to result in a total ban on abortion in several US states, did not go down well with many citizens. US citizens, including several prominent celebrities, are voicing their strong opinions against the policy change. Recently, Selena Gomez also addressed the ruling and mentioned how she is not happy with it.

Many Hollywood celebrities have openly condemned the court's decision, which is effectively ending federal protections for abortion access. On the red carpet of Only Murders In The Building Season 2 premiere, singer Selena Gomez expressed hope that something could be done about the current situation.

Selena Gomez on US abortion verdict

Speaking against the policy change to Variety, Gomez said, "It’s about voting." She added that there was a need for men also to speak up against the issue and said, "It’s about getting men — men needing to stand up and also speak against this issue. It’s also the amount of women that are hurting. I’m just not happy and I hope that we can do everything in our power to do something to change that."

Further in the chat, Selena Gomez pointed out a tweet that she had shared on June 25 about how a woman should have the right to decide what she wants to do with her body. The tweet read, "Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story. (sic)"

Watching a Constitutional right be stripped away is horrific. A woman should have the right to CHOOSE what she wants to do with her own body. End of story. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2022

On Selena Gomez's work front, the actor will soon be seen playing the lead role in the second season of Only Murders In The Building. The first two episodes of the show are set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28. The show also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as her co-leads.