Selena Gomez Reveals 'Only Murders In The Building' Release Date; Drops First Look Trailer

Selena Gomez is all set to appear in her new murder mystery television show Only Murders in the Building. For the past few months, paparazzi have been spotting Selena all around New York City shooting for her murder comedy-drama for Hulu. Recently Selena Gomez treated her fans with the first look trailer of her highly anticipated show and also revealed that the show will be out in August 2021.

Selena Gomez shares Only Murders in the Building trailer

Taking to Instagram, Selena Gomez dropped the first look trailer of the show with the caption, "Everybody is a suspect. Only Murders in the Building arrives 8/31!" Going by the trailer, it follows the story of three strangers who live in the same building and are obsessed with true crime. Suddenly the three get involved in a murder and use their crime detective skills to investigate the mysterious death of their neighbour. Check out the trailer below;

Netizens react to Only Murders in the Building trailer

Selena's fans aka The Selenators were thrilled to get an update about the triple threat's new project and could not stop from their excitement as soon as the trailer was dropped on social media. Flooding her comment section with heart and fire emojis one user wrote, "I am so excited I could cry" while another commented, "Actress Selena Gomez is here." Many celebrities like Kate Young, Harry Hill commented on the post and shared that they are excited to watch the show. Take a look:

Only Murders in the Building cast

Created by Grace and Frankie's Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the Only Murders in the Building casts Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Aaron Dominguez in lead roles. The series comprises ten episodes in total and is set to release on August 31, 2021, exclusively on Hulu.

Selena Gomez announces a break from music

Selena in an interview with Vogue in March shared that she is planning to take a break from making music as she feels that people don't take her and her music seriously. However, the pop icon further added that she will give it one last go before making this major decision of stepping back from music. Selena Gomez's latest song Boyfriend released in 2020 which was a part of her album Rare.

