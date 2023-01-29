Selena Gomez Reveals Reason Behind ‘shaking Too Much' In Makeup Tutorial Video

Selena Gomez recently opened up about the side effects of her medication for Lupus. The singer shared a video on Tiktok using makeup removal items and cleaning her face gently with a towel. But Selena was made fun of as her hands were shaking in the clip. Addressing the concern, Selena replied to the troll, "I shake because of my medication of lupus. Also, read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro."

See the post here:

y'all are always mean to this woman and I ask WHY? pic.twitter.com/gKbkqjWAl1 — jo (@fetishxsel) January 26, 2023

The former Disney star has been candid about her experience with lupus, an autoimmune disease since she was diagnosed in 2014. Three years later, Selena got a kidney transplant, receiving a kidney from her lifelong friend Francia Raisa.

Lupus is a disease that arises when your body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. Gomez also spoke about her battle with lupus in her documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', which flared up once more in 2020.

"I haven't felt it since I was younger," a crying Selena says in the documentary about the joint pain she is feeling. "In the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it just hurts, like, everything."

Selena-Drew Taggart's rumoured relationship

In other news, Selena has been in the headlines recently for her relationship with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers fame. The 'Ice Cream' singer seemingly denied the dating rumours when she posted an Instagram story with the hashtag "I am single" but was later papped with her her new beau.

Before Selena, Drew was reportedly dating Eve Jobs, the youngest daughter of Steve Jobs. They broke up reportedly four months before Drew started dating Selena.