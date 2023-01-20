Selena Gomez Seemingly Addresses Dating Rumours With Drew Taggart, Leaves Fans Confused

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez took to Instagram to clear the air about her rumoured romance with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart. She told fans that she is still single with the hashtag 'I'm single', and added that she likes “being alone too much.” Selena posted an Instagram story, which was seemingly a response to the rumours.

Gomez apparently deleted the story afterward, but fans on social media were quick to catch on. The 30-year-old seemingly squashed rumours of a relationship with The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, with whom she was seen bowling in New York City, earlier this week.

However, Selena deleting the Instagram story within minutes has left her fans confused.

Page Six first posted exclusive photos of the duo enjoying at a bowling alley on January 15, along with accounts of their romance from their insiders. The Chainsmokers’ star also raised eyebrows when the duo revealed on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast that they have threesomes with fans.

Selena Gomez’s previous relationships

Selena Gomez has dated a number of celebrities in the past. In 2008, she dated Nick Jonas, and was even featured in the video for the Jonas Brothers’ song “Burnin’ Up.” She then dated ‘Twilight’ star Taylor Lautner in 2009, with whom she met while he was filming ‘Twilight: New Moon’ as she revealed later.

Gomez later started her famous romance with pop icon Justin Bieber. They had a long stint from December 2010 to April 2014, and they reconciled a number of times before Justin Bieber tied the knot with model Hailey Rhode Bieber. She went on to date ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor Orlando Bloom in April 2014.

The pop star also dated electronic music artist Zedd, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

Gomez’s return to Instagram and current projects

The 30-year-old star came back to Instagram on January 11 after a four-year-long hiatus. She is currently busy shooting for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Giving an update about the series, Gomez recently revealed in an Instagram post that Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep is set to join the cast of the show in its third season.