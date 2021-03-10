Selena Gomez Shares An Adorable Unseen Picture With Her 'Nana And Papa'

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram account to share a never-seen-before picture of her grandparents. She lovingly called them 'Nana and Papa' in her caption. In the pictures, Selena and her grandparents appear to be enjoying a feast. The Come & Get It singer was seen chatting and serving food to her Nana and Papa in the black and white photos.

Selena chose to wear a shimmery accordion-pleated dress with her waist cinched with a belt. Her hair was open and styled in loose curls. Fans filled up Selena's comment section with much love for the singer, telling her that they adored her.

See Selena Gomez's unseen photo of her grandparents

Fans were quick to tell Selena that they loved her. They filled her comment section with hearts. HBO Max Pop's official social media account added a humorous response saying Selena's food needs more salt. The post gained more than 2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

A peek into Selena Gomez's Photos on Instagram

On March 9, 2021, Selena posted a picture dressed in four different outfits. She thanked Vogue for coming over to her house to do a potential photoshoot with the actor. In the first image, Selena wore a beige bathing suit with various tones of brown prints and a green bandana as she relaxed on a lounging chair. She wore a light brown co-ord set in her second picture with a jacket, a bralette and a mini skirt.

In another picture, Selena stood across her swimming pool in a retro-inspired yellow crocheted dress with a belt. She chose to wear a long shimmery and flowy red dress for her last image. The dress had flower details and blue ruffled cuffs. The pictures received more than 6 million likes on social media.

Selena Gomez showed off her Latina style in another picture on Instagram. She wore a black dress with rose prints and puffed up sleeves. Her hair was styled in a typical Latina fashion. Selena wore bright red lipstick and brown eyeshadow to compliment her look. In the caption, she tagged DJ Snake and wrote that they still got 'the selfish love'. The photo earned more than 6 million likes. DJ Snake commented on the picture with rose emojis. For the unversed, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake collaborated together for the song Selfish Love.

