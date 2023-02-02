Selena Gomez Shares No Makeup Selfies Amid Rumoured Romance With Drew Taggart

Selena Gomez recently shared no filter, no makeup selfie flaunting her blemish on her Instagram on Wednesday (February 1). The 30-year-old singer captioned the candid photos "Me" and shared them with her 375 million followers, who showered her with praises for honest images.

Selena let her exposed features radiate with glowing confidence as she wore her natural hair and a royal blue sweater.

Check out the post here:

The pictures came after Selena was papped walking hand in hand with The Chainsmokers famed Drew Taggart. Recently, she seemingly denied the dating rumours when she posted an Instagram story with the hashtag "I am single."

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City on January 22. She was reportedly seen walking hand in hand with Drew Taggart. The couple enjoyed a dinner date at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho.

Selena and Taggart's love life

Taggart was previously in a relationship with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. Prior to being linked with Eve, Taggart was also dating Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe.

Meanwhile, Gomez was dating Justin Bieber between 2011 to 2018. She was later linked to Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, and Zedd.

Selena and her love affairs have always been in the public domain. She never shied away from being vocal about her heartbreaks.

While speaking at a November 2022 episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Gomez stated, “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love but I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”