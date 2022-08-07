Singer Selena Gomez has become the talk of the town ever since she sparked her dating rumours with Italian movie producer Andrea Lervolino. Shortly after being papped with the movie producer on a yacht, pictures from the 30-year-old singer's Italy birthday bash have taken the internet by storm. In the viral photos, Selena is seen sharing some romantic moments with Andrea that made fans curious about what's brewing between the two.

Selena Gomez dating Italian producer Andrea Lervolino?

Selena Gomez always manages to grab the headlines for her relationship status. Once again the Only Murders In The Building actor garnered all the attention of the global audience after images from her birthday bash began circulating widely on social media. In the viral pics, Selena is seen donning a golden shimmery gown as she enjoys a lavish dinner at Torre Normanna restaurant on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The actor is seen dancing and enjoying dinner with her friends, however, what raised eyebrows where her closeness with Andrea Lervolino.

In some of the pictures, Andrea is seen kissing the pop star on the side of her head while keeping his arm around her shoulder. Another photo saw Selena and Andrea, raising glasses to toast. Whereas, the rest of the pictures witnessed them dancing, laughing, blowing candles, cutting cake etc. However, to note, Andrea was by Selena's side most of the time during the party. Several fan pages have uploaded glimpses from the party on their social media handle.

Here, take a look:

For the unversed, the celebration comes just a week after Selena's star-studded 30th birthday celebrations that were attended by Francia Raisa, Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Tyga, and many others.

Selena Gomez reflects on 'beautiful & painful' life lessons following her 30th birthday

Earlier, Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle and penned a long note reflecting on the life lessons she learned in her twenties, and how they've altered her personality. Sharing some monochrome pictures of her on Instagram, Gomez wrote, "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

Read the full caption in the post below:

Image: Instagram@chismologiaaz