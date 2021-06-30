Selena Gomez Teaches How To Embrace Neon This Summer As She Teases New Project

Selena Gomez is often seen teasing her fans with her upcoming projects on her social media. She recently teased her fans with a close up photo of herself as she was all set to shoot for her upcoming project. She flaunted her neon glam look while posing for the photo.

Selena Gomez teased her fans with a neon look for an upcoming project

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself while she got ready for an upcoming project. She wore an abstract print coverup and flaunted her neon green nails while posing for the camera. For her makeup look, she went in for an all-nude look with neon pink accents as her eyeshadow. The singer tied her hair in a bun and wore nude lipgloss to complete her look. She mentioned that something exciting is happening on Saturday.

Reactions to Selena Gomez's neon look

As soon as Selena shared her close-up photo, her fans and many other celebrities flooded her comments section with all things nice. Author Candice Kumai wrote that the colours were popping. She also called Selena gorgeous. Connar Franklin wrote that she was slaying but wrote it as, "Slaylena". Her fans wrote that they cannot wait for the next project any longer and said that they loved her. Other fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Selena Gomez's picture.

Image source: Selena Gomez's Instagram

A sneak peek into Selena Gomez's Instagram

Recently, Selena shared a video of herself from her childhood. The singer as a child was seen singing Britney Spears' song. She wore a pair of sunglasses and had a background added to her video. She mentioned that the hustle was real. Celebrities and fans wrote that 5-year-old Selena looks exactly like 28-year-old Selena.

She also shared another close-up picture of herself. In the photo, she had coloured her hair all blonde for a project. She flaunted her newly done nails as she carried a no-makeup look with nude lips. She wrote that she is back to work. Take a look at Selena Gomez's photos and video here.

Selena Gomez on the work front

Selena recently shared that she will feature in Only Murders in the Building as Mabel Mora. Only Murders in the Building cast features Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles along with her. The show is scheduled to release on August 31, 2021, on Hulu. She also lent her voice to Mavis in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania which will release on July 23.

Image: Selena Gomez's Instagram

