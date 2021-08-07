Selena Gomez To Return As Actor For 'Only Murders In The Building'; Shares Experience

American singer Selena Gomez is about to embark on another journey as a television actor, long after her days as a juvenile actor on Disney Channel’s popular show Wizards of Waverly Place where she starred in Alex's role from 2007-2012. The 29-year-old singer's latest role in the upcoming Hulu series Only Murders in the Building will surprise the fans in her never seen before avatar. The comedic ensemble with a murder-mystery podcast set as the backdrop of the show will star Gomez along with Steve Martin and Martin Short, both of whom will also serve as executive producers. Together, they will be a 'ragtag crew' trying to solve a murder within the apartment building in which they live.

Selena on 'signing away' her life to Disney

In a conversation with the media during the virtual Hulu panels of the CTAM Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour, Selena Gomez jokingly said, "I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn't know exactly what I was doing.". She further added that during her younger days she didn't know what she was up to. "When I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing. I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.".

Talking about why she took up this project, Selena said 'the level of sophistication of the material' is what made her vouch for the series. The singer seemed excited to be essaying a role the same as her age and mentioned. " It's just it's really nice to be back on TV and it's nice to be cast as my actual age, which never happens. So I am very happy to be doing this."

On her co-actors' special sense of humour

When asked about the bond she shared with Martin and Short on the sets, the actor said that the touted performers had a special way when it came to humour, a different level, that she thinks is lost in the modern era of Hollywood."What I think is really special is that they have a sense of humour that doesn't exist anymore in a way," she explained. "I love that they have a sense of humour that's not the typical crass or kind of dark, it’s very light.", she said.

She further added " I think for me that was something that I really appreciated. But I have to be honest, I don't know if I'm going to do my job and I just really hope that I can live up to these incredible people. And I will say, though, I learned a lot from the first episode to the end, I even made a joke to John about how I wish now I could redo the entire first episode because of how developed I felt towards the end."

Apart from her long stint in Wizards of Waverly Place, the Lose You To Love Me singer started off her career with the famous PBS show Barney & Friends as well as landed a brief role in Disney's Hannah Montana from 2007-2008.

