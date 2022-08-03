Selena Gomez Turns Producer For Reboot Of 1988 Film 'Working Girl'; Here's All About It

Selena Gomez has joined the reboot of the 1988 American romantic comedy Working Girl as a producer. The Melanie Griffith-led movie was not only a box-office success but also a critic favourite as it bagged various Academy Awards nominations and took home multiple Golden Globe Awards.

According to People, the 30-year-old pop star will be bankrolling the project, while Ilana Pena, who is behind the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, is adapting the screenplay. Working Girl reboot is likely to premiere on Hulu.

It's not clear if Gomez will also star in the project as casting hasn't been set as of now. A director has yet to be announced. For the unversed, the 1988 flick Working Girl revolved around an ambitious secretary who takes charge of the office operations while her boss recovers from a broken leg. However, when the secretary pitches an amazing idea, her boss tries to sabotage her and take credit.

Both commercial and critical success, Working Girl minted more than $100 million at the global box office as well as bagged 6 Oscar nominations. Directed by Mike Nichols, it also starred Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver in lead roles.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star turned produced with the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars her alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Gomez also recently bankrolled and starred in the HBO Max reality series Selena + Chef.

Selena Gomez pens heartfelt note following 30th birthday

Taking to Instagram, Selena Gomez penned a long note reflecting on her life lessons as she entered a new decade. Sharing a picture of her, she mentioned in the caption, "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard, and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today." She further spoke about moving forward alongside 'strong, empowering people' and trying to make the most of each day as it comes.

