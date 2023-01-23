Selena Gomez Walks Hand-in-hand With Drew Taggart After Seemingly Denying Dating Rumours

Selena Gomez and her love life has become the talk of the town. Speculations were rife that she was dating The Chainsmokers fame Drew Taggart. Recently, she seemingly denied the dating rumours when she posted a now-deleted Instagram story with the hashtag "I am single." Now, she has been papped again with her new beau.

Selena Gomez was spotted in New York City last night. She was reportedly seen walking hand in hand with Drew Taggart. The couple enjoyed a dinner date at Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in Soho.

In the picture, Selena and her rumoured beau can be seen twinning in black. While Selena sported a black turtle neck sweater, black blazer and trousers, Taggart looked uber cool in a navy blue sweatshirt, jacket and black denim.

Check out their pictures below:

Netizens question Selena

As soon as the pictures went viral on social media, netizens were confused and wondered if the two are dating. Some of the social media users also took a dig at them saying, “You say we’re just friends But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la.”

Notably, the pictures appeared only a few days after Selena claimed that she is single and loves being alone. She had taken to her Instagram stories to clear the air and put a hashtag "I am single".

Selena and Taggart's love life

Taggart was previously in a relationship with Steve Jobs’ youngest daughter, Eve Jobs. Prior to being linked with Eve, Taggart was also dating Meredith Mickelson and Haley Rowe.

Meanwhile, Gomez was dating Justin Bieber between 2011 to 2018. She was later linked to Niall Horan, Charlie Puth and Zedd.

Selena and her love affairs have always been in the public domain. She never shied away from being vocal about her heartbreaks.

While speaking at a November 2022 episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast, Gomez had stated, “I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love but I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”