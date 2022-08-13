Selena Gomez’s Mental Health Startup 'Wondermind' Raises Funds Worth $100 Million

Singer Selena Gomez has been quite vocal about her mental health issues and she even opened up about the same a while ago revealing how talking about it helped her a lot. She even threw light on the importance of opening up about mental health struggles. While she recently unveiled details about her mental health startup Wondermind, she shared a delightful piece of news revealing that the startup was raising funds at a valuation of $100 million.

Selena Gomez’s startup gets a $100 Million valuation

Selena Gomez recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the news that her startup Wondermind, the world’s first mental fitness ecosystem announced a $5 Million Series funding round at a $100 Million pre-launch valuation. In the caption, she expressed her excitement and penned a note of gratitude to everyone who had been supportive. She signed off by stating how excited she was for everyone to see what was coming next.

The caption read, “This is only the beginning for @officialwondermind and our mission to democratize and destigmatize mental health. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive and I can’t wait for you all to see what’s coming next!” (sic)

According to Startadvertiser, Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson started the company after Pierson met the mother-daughter duo two years ago. ”They were so raw and real and vulnerable about their mental health that I was completely in awe. We all decided together that we had to do something,” Pierson said.

A couple of months ago, Selena Gomez spoke about "destigmatising" mental health, as per People, and even expressed her wish to create a change in society through her platform.

She stated, “Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally, I found that there was more freedom for me to be okay with what I had because I was learning about it. Bringing attention to mental health through media or just by talking about your journeys can help. It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame.”

Image: Instagram/@selenagomez